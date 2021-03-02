From Claire—I have no idea why you just received a newsletter from us titled, “The Dear Abby of Liberal Democracy.” Faithful readers will remember seeing it before, on September 20, 2019. It’s part of a series titled “Is Democracy Doomed.”

I opened it this morning looking for a reference: I couldn’t remember the name of the political scientist who proclaimed the imminent death of democracy. I saw a typo, so I tried to correct it. But when I pressed “update,” it went it out, again, to everyone on our list. Theoretically, this is impossible. You can’t resend a newsletter. You can’t recall one, either, if you realize you’ve sent one you didn’t mean to send.

The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,

Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit

Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,

Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.

Pay no mind to that newsletter. It wasn’t from the Cosmopolitan Globalists. It was from my former incarnation as Claire.

If you’re new here, though, and if you just read that fo…