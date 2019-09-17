Is Democracy Doomed? Part III
We're watching an intra-elite power struggle.
This is the third part of an n part series addressing Shawn Rosenberg’s recent claim—and many other such claims, ancient and new—that democracy is doomed.
For those who don’t have time to read Part I or Part II, here’s the abstract of Rosenberg’s paper, a submission to a forthcoming book titled Psychology of Political and Everyday Extremisms:
I argue, unlike many, that the rise of populism is not simply a passing response to fluctuating circumstances such as economic recession or increased immigration and thus a momentary retreat in the progress toward ever-greater democratization. Instead, I suggest current developments reflect an underlying structural weakness inherent in democratic governance, one that makes democracies always susceptible to the siren call of right wing populism. The weakness is the relative inability of the citizens of the modern, multicultural democracies to meet the demands the polity imposes upon them. Drawing on a wide range of research in political science a…