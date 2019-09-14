Welcome to new readers who are just tuning in. You’ll want to start with Part I, in which I examine the claim, made most recently by the political scientist Shawn Rosenberg, that democracies are inherently doomed.

But if Rosenberg is correct—and he does appeal to quite a considerable and convincing body of research—it’s unlikely you’ll actually go to Part I, read it carefully, weigh the arguments, check the sources, and really mull over each of his separate claims. You probably won’t ask yourself whether each claim is true, or whether the argument contains suppressed premises, and if so whether those suppressed premises are true, and finally, whether his conclusion is truly inevitable given his premises.

No, that’s not the way you think. If Rosenberg is right, all you really want to know is whether Rosenberg is: