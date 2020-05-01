I planned to devote this newsletter to the thorny problem of unraveling the Euro, and the week to geopolitics in general. But when I looked at the news this morning and saw that despite everything—despite the collapse of civilization as we know it, for God’s sake!—this idiotic story about Joe Biden and Tara Reade is dominating the headlines, I decided I’d get this off my chest today and be done with it.

“This” is a 30,000-word essay. I wrote it at the time of the Kavanaugh hearings. I never found a publisher for it. You won’t be the least bit surprised by that, if you read it to the end.

I know that 30,000-word essays are not at all to taste of my readers, most of whom urge me to please, please keep this newsletters shorter. What’s more, the essay is only tangentially related to the raison d’être of this newsletter; viz., rescuing liberal democracy from the clutches of the new Caesars. This essay is not essential, nor even related, to any argument I make in my book. If you skip it, you’…