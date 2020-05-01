TRITE LEARNING

Let’s return to the next part of Heckman’s defense, which is stranger still: “Plaintiff did not intend his remark to be a sexual comment about the Duchess. A reasonable person would not have construed his remark to be a sexual comment about the Duchess.”

Why would this need to be said? This was a photograph, not a Duchess, and what earthly concern would it be of a woman sitting twenty feet away from him even if it had been a sexual comment about the Duchess? Why was she eavesdropping on a conversation obviously not intended for her ears? Why should there be a taboo or a prohibition at all against a man making a “sexual comment” about a photograph?

Even had he said—quietly, to his male colleague—“Man, would I like to bang that Duchess,” it could in no way be construed by Corinne Segal as a sexual advance toward her, a request for a sexual favor from her, or verbal conduct of a sexual nature that explicitly or implicitly interfered with her work performance. Only if we ac…