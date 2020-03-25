The Judgement of Solomon

In the First Book of Kings we learn of two mothers, living in the same house, who come to Solomon because each claim the same infant child as her own. Calling for a sword, Solomon declares he will cut the baby in two, and give each woman half. One of the women thinks this solution excellent. If she can’t have the baby, she declares, neither of them will. The other begs Solomon, “Give the baby to her, just don’t kill him.” Thus Solomon declared her the true mother.

Watching Americans bicker is putting me in mind of that story—except that both parties seem content to kill the baby.