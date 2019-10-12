In 1987, when I left, the United States was at the height of its confidence, dynamism, and influence. The Berlin Wall was soon to fall. When it did, scholars spoke seriously of the End of History: the end point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.

That year, I walked and hitchhiked through the Middle East and Europe, working jobs a bit like those Orwell described in Down and Out in Paris in London. I studied French, Italian, and German—only one of which, French, really took. Then I went up to Oxford, first to study European history, then to embark on a program of doctoral research in postwar American foreign policy.

Like most young people, my real subject of study was myself. My grandparents, musicians, had been refugees from the Nazis. Their world had destroyed itself. They crossed every one of Europe’s violated borders in their exodus. Yet the world in which I had grown up was surpassingly bene…