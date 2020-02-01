My friend Larry—who was strangely unmoved by my offer to send him ten miracle beauty products—was nonetheless interested in what I had to say about the Doomsday Clock. Or to be precise, he was interested in what he had to say about the Doomsday Clock, and when he saw that I’d written about it, seized his chance. (No, this is not about to become yet another mansplaining complaint. The friend in question is Lawrence Krauss—the theoretical physicist who chaired the Bulletin of the Atomic Society’s Board of Sponsors from 2009 to 2018. He’s entitled to think he has something to say about this.)

He thinks it’s time to get rid of the clock.

I hasten to note that he’s not a dreary vegan feminist fruit-juice drinker or a bearded Irishman in sandals. (It’s kind of worse, actually: He’s one of those proselytizing atheists who’s always banging on about eradicating superstition and religious dogma from our culture even as he’s telling everyone it’s just turtles all the way down. But that’s for anot…