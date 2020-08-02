CB What do you think is happening in the United States? Do you have the sense, as I do, that the country is now profoundly different than the one in which we grew up?

GoP Yes, I do. Edmund Wilson once wrote late in his life, when he was preoccupied with death and dentures—hey, come to think of it, so am I—that he still regarded himself as a man of the twenties. I know what he meant. I regard myself as a man of the fifties, a decade that ended with the assassination of JFK. I drove across the country in the summer of 1963, tootling along on US Routes 30 and 40 until I got to Berkeley, which I loathed on sight and left in a hurry …

CB Why on earth didn’t you like Berkeley in 1963?

GoP I don’t know. Platzangst, maybe. I was away from New York for the first time. I went back to California in 1966, fetching up at Stanford as an assistant professor. Academic jobs were like dandelions: I could pick the one I wanted. Princeton was three thousand miles away. Adieu canaux, connards,