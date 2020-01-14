Causation and Responsibility in International Relations

Like everyone, I’ve been glued to the news from Iran. But man, have I been dismayed by the American commentary about these events. Have we always been this dumb? Or is our political polarization turning us all into mental cripples? Domestic politics now seem to be the prism through which we see everything, even events that can’t remotely be explained in terms of our domestic divisions.

The majority of us now view the world through a partisan lens, if you could call it that, even when it brings nothing into focus. It’s almost as if we’ve forgotten there are other ways to think.

Even people I know to be smart have spent the past week saying things that they couldn’t possibly really believe. I’ll show you what I mean point-by-point (at the risk of losing all my friends) so you can see just what I mean.

But first …