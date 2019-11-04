The Media Revolution and the New Man
Manufactured outrage and the breakdown of liberal democracy
So you say you hate the media?
I believe I know why.
The economic and technological transformation of the mass media is a key aspect of the story of the decline of liberal democracy.
Note: It is not irreversible. Nothing is written.
But do not assume it will all work out well.
Some of you may know parts of this story; others, different parts. I’m going to draw them together here in a way that, I hope, provides a useful overview.