I was—to put it mildly—surprised by the enthusiastic reception to my last newsletter. That was a desperate cri de coeur, for those of you who didn’t learn reading comprehension at the knee of Captain Obvious. (This seems to be disturbingly many of you—how could you all be so excited about my malaise?)

But I don’t feel malaise anymore, because of you, my dear readers. That was the most popular—and shared—newsletter in the history of Claire Berlinski’s Invariably Interesting Newsletter.

You have taught me that the most interesting thing I have to say concerns skincare.

Folks, there’s a lot more skincare advice where that came from.

I could write about skincare all day. And apparently, you could read about it all day!

I don’t know quite why this surprises me so much. I mean, if I procrastinate by reading about amazing beauty hacks on the Internet, why wouldn’t you? It’s logical. If the Internet teaches us anything, it’s how debased of intellect we all really are.

Now, I guess I could feel…