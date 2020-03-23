Why are Eastern democracies working better than Western ones?

It’s striking that East Asian democracies have responded to the pandemic with alacrity, whereas Western democracies have foundered. It’s too soon to say whether the East Asian democracies have truly been spared. It’s difficult to make cross-country comparisons at all, at this stage, because testing protocols vary so widely, and rates of infection may yet rise. But so far, East Asian democracies have not experienced the kind of catastrophe we’re seeing in Italy, Spain, France, and which will soon overtake the UK and the US: outbreaks of such severity that they overwhelm health care resources.

The conventional wisdom is that East Asia was better prepared because of its recent experience with SARS. This is surely correct. But I wonder if it’s the whole story? South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan took the warnings seriously and acted when there was still time to pursue what we now know is the right strategy. They quickly im…