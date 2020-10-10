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Questions I have about a post-Trump world

I would describe the Trump presidency as a national trauma. The trauma has involved humiliating loss, one of the most potent and destructive of human emotions—and an emotion, many have observed, that tends to give rise to deep clinical depression.

Among those who didn’t support him, Trump has attacked our narcissistic pride. Our pride in being American, in believing Americans were immune to such low-rent, third-world demagoguery; our pride in believing ourselves, deep down, to be serious and responsible people, people who could be trusted to possess atomic weapons; our pride in our system of governance—which wasn’t supposed to create results like a Trump Presidency.

For Trump’s supporters, the trauma is different, but will very much be a real trauma. Many of his supporters have entered the President’s narcissistic delusions with him. They are living vicariously through him. For others, he seems to be some kind of idealized parent figure. To chal…