CB How does critical theory or even cultural Marxism figure in all this, Pop?

GoP I don’t think any theory goes any distance toward explaining what it happening in the States right now. What was it that Goethe said? Grau ist alle Theorie. You have to have a hot bubble of the authentic American berserk in your veins even to appreciate what’s going on. Explaining it is out of the question. One thing, for sure: We are in a Golden Age of grovelers, toadies, snivelers, scolds, snufflers, snitchers, sneaks, stoolies, stooges and squealers. The show is spectacular: it is white hot; and, what is more, it has something like a fractal pattern, the show re-appearing in all of its incandescence no matter how finely the manifold of experience is dissected.

A Sniveler named Karen is intrigued by India:

I’ve wanted to go to India for as long as I can remember. I’ve a lifelong obsession with the literature and history of the continent. Photos of India fill me with longing like no other place …

She m…