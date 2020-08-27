Rapmail, Blackmail, Snitches, Snivelers, & White Stooges
My Great Old Pop weighs in on Critical Theory. He wonders if the lunatics might be right.
CB How does critical theory or even cultural Marxism figure in all this, Pop?
GoP I don’t think any theory goes any distance toward explaining what it happening in the States right now. What was it that Goethe said? Grau ist alle Theorie. You have to have a hot bubble of the authentic American berserk in your veins even to appreciate what’s going on. Explaining it is out of the question. One thing, for sure: We are in a Golden Age of grovelers, toadies, snivelers, scolds, snufflers, snitchers, sneaks, stoolies, stooges and squealers. The show is spectacular: it is white hot; and, what is more, it has something like a fractal pattern, the show re-appearing in all of its incandescence no matter how finely the manifold of experience is dissected.
A Sniveler named Karen is intrigued by India:
I’ve wanted to go to India for as long as I can remember. I’ve a lifelong obsession with the literature and history of the continent. Photos of India fill me with longing like no other place …
She m…