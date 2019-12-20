We Hate Each Other, but Why?

Let’s consider our hyper partisanship. Survey after survey finds that partisan antipathy has skyrocketed in the past quarter century. You know this. You don’t need a survey to tell you this. But let’s skim through the numbers anyway.

In 2016, 70 percent of Democrats reported that they held Republicans to be closed-minded. More than 50 percent of Republicans believed the same about Democrats. Nearly half of Republicans viewed Democrats as immoral and lazy. Nearly half—among both parties—believed members of the other party were dishonest. Among both parties, a bit less than half—44 percent—reported that they “almost never” agree with the other party about anything. More than half—about 55 percent—reported themselves “afraid” of the opposite party.

Unsurprisingly, this antipathy has deepened since 2016, particularly on the GOP side. Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to ascribe multiple negative characteristics to partisans of the other camp, wit…