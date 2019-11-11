WHAT WOULD MAKE YOU READ THIS?

I MET my friend Phiroze in a bookstore in Paris when I was nineteen, and we’ve since had a long and storied friendship. For more than thirty years, unless we’ve been in the same city, we’ve exchanged letters regularly—and, in recent years, emails.

He’s been on the mailing list for this newsletter since its debut. I therefore assumed he was reading it. But yesterday, he dropped me a note. “For the first time I read one of these things. I quite liked it.”

I nearly plotzed. Phiroze. I’ve been sending him newsletter after newsletter, but he hasn’t been reading them? And this is my friend—someone already disposed to read letters from me. He has a long, proven history of reading letters to me.

Who else on my mailing list isn’t reading this? How do I persuade them that if only they’d try it, they’d like it?

“Why didn’t you read it before?” I asked him. He wasn’t sure. But he liked it.