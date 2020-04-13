A preventable catastrophe
The case for relieving our elected officials of their jobs
Summary:
Elected officials should be held to a “reasonable elected official” standard analogous to the reasonable person standard. If they fail to behave with the same degree of care, knowledge, experience, fair-mindedness, and awareness as a hypothetical “reasonable elected official,” voters should relieve them of their responsibilities at the first available occasion.
Resolved: This newsletter holds that the Trump Administration did not meet this standard.