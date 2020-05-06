The lady doth protest too much

If you were curious about that long essay—The Years of Living Hysterically—but not sure you were curious enough to pay to read it, here’s another section to help you decide. Part five: “The Turn of the Screw.”

It’s about the Kavanaugh hearings, the notion of affirmative consent, and the legal principle lex retro non agit. I thought all of this had long since been overtaken by events, but I was wrong.

It’s preposterous that we approach the most consequential presidential election of our lifetimes, probably the most consequential since 1860—at a moment we all understand to be a hinge point not just in American history but in human history—we’re devoting a significant amount of time, thought, newspaper column inches, research, conversation, and public debate to the claim that Vice President Joe Biden sexually affronted or assaulted a woman named Tara Reade in 1993.

It’s nothing short of astonishing that the Democratic Party has backed themselves into a corn…