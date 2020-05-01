I’ve decide to make Part V of this essay free to all of my readers, too. Why not.

THE TURN OF THE SCREW

Recall the character of the governess in Henry James’ Turn of the Screw. She is from a sheltered, religious background. She is inexperienced, naïve, vulnerable, anxious—a virginal ingenue, susceptible to romantic fantasies, a cliché of Victorian sexual ambivalence. When she encounters danger in the form of a “bold” bachelor with “charming ways with women,” she has romantic fantasies about him. Notably, her fantasies are not erotic.

The governess sees an apparition: a terrifying ghost. She experiences something indescribable, a “bewilderment of vision.”

We’re quite far from the Victorians now, but as Freudian critics of the book have pointed out, this one’s not hard: The ghost is her fantasy of the bold young man, transformed by her fear of male sexuality. Hers is a textbook case of sexual hysteria.

Freud understood hysteria in the context of his Victorian milieu. It was, he imagined, a…