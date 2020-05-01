KURT BARDELLA RAPED ME

In a world bursting with sin, sorrow, and suffering, an adult American—one Brett Budowsky—has written this: “The vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be the most important vote ever cast and possibly the most important action ever taken by 100 members of the Senate.”

He continues: “If the woman, Dr. Ford, can take and pass a polygraph test, the man, Judge Kavanaugh, can fairly be asked to do the same.” Please, God, please, can someone convince Americans that polygraphs are worthless? (What might fairly be asked of Brett Kavanaugh is if he agrees with the Supreme Court verdicts that have established their worthlessness as the law of the land.)

Spencer Kornhaber of the Atlantic: “What’s at issue right now is not only sexism, power, and the courts, but also adolescence itself—and whether it’s a sphere where boys can feel free to joke about hitting girls in the pages of their yearbook, or worse.” (Has he ever encountered an adolescent? Was he ever an a…