The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WigWag's avatar
WigWag
Dec 31, 2023

The Cosmopolitan Globalist is the best site on Substack! It may be one of the best sites anywhere. In the New York Times each year, David Brooks announces the winners of the “Sidney Awards” which celebrate the best essays of the year. Sadly for Mr. Brooks he must not be a CG subscriber. If he was, many of the essays that appear here would be Sidney Award winners.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Claire Berlinski
Matthew Palmer's avatar
Matthew Palmer
Jan 1, 2024

Convinced, now a paid subscriber. Some great articles here, and all well-written. I look forward to reading more in 2024!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Claire Berlinski
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture