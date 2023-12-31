The Best of 2023
A paywall-free selection of the year's best articles.
I see everyone else is doing an end-of-year wrap-up, so this must be a popular thing to do? It seems like cheating to me to recycle our old articles, but on the other hand, it also seems much easier than writing a new one.
I’ve taken the paywalls off so that you can see what you’d get if you subscribed to the Cosmopolitan Globalist. And I’ve also decided to run a New Year’s sale:
That’s about a third the price of our rivals, and what’s more, we have no rivals. (To illustrate this, today I’ll be posting some of the nice things our subscribers have said about us. Thank you, nice subscribers!)
THE BEST OF 2023
(In chronological order, not in order of their best-ness. The list doesn’t include Global Eyes or what was, for me, the best part of the year: Middle East 101.)
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Join us. You won’t regret it. I won’t intentionally lie to you. Happy 2024!
The Cosmopolitan Globalist is the best site on Substack! It may be one of the best sites anywhere. In the New York Times each year, David Brooks announces the winners of the “Sidney Awards” which celebrate the best essays of the year. Sadly for Mr. Brooks he must not be a CG subscriber. If he was, many of the essays that appear here would be Sidney Award winners.
Convinced, now a paid subscriber. Some great articles here, and all well-written. I look forward to reading more in 2024!