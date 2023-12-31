I see everyone else is doing an end-of-year wrap-up, so this must be a popular thing to do? It seems like cheating to me to recycle our old articles, but on the other hand, it also seems much easier than writing a new one.

I’ve taken the paywalls off so that you can see what you’d get if you subscribed to the Cosmopolitan Globalist. And I’ve also decided to run a New Year’s sale:

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That’s about a third the price of our rivals, and what’s more, we have no rivals. (To illustrate this, today I’ll be posting some of the nice things our subscribers have said about us. Thank you, nice subscribers!)

THE BEST OF 2023

(In chronological order, not in order of their best-ness. The list doesn’t include Global Eyes or what was, for me, the best part of the year: Middle East 101.)

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The insurrection in Brazil Claire Berlinski · January 13, 2023 What happened on January 8 in Brasília closely resembled what happened on January 6 two years before in the US Capitol. This is not a coincidence. We are exporting mayhem. Read full story

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Dear Linda Yaccarino Claire Berlinski · September 4, 2023 To my surprise, this became our most widely-read post of all time. It clearly had no effect, but I tried, at least. Read full story

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