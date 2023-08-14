Lyubov Yarosh, 103, weaves camouflage suits for Ukrainian soldiers. Four of her grandsons are serving in the military. Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

1. Russia’s Return of the Repressed

In psychoanalytic theory, repetition compulsions represent an unconscious longing to repeat, symbolically or literally, a traumatic event or its circumstances. Some have suggested these occur because repressed instincts always seek an outlet; others have proposed that in recreating the original trauma, those in the grip of the compulsion seek belatedly to master it.

In 1937, Stalin’s government murdered an average of a thousand of its own citizens every single day. In the words of one contemporary report,

gangs drove the dekulakized naked in the streets, beat them, organized drinking bouts in their houses, shot over their heads, forced them to dig their own graves, undressed women and searched them, stole valuables, money, etc.

Russia’s “intentional policy of national forgetting” the horror of Stalin’s er…