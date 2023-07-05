As I read your comments on the first part of this essay, I realized it might be interesting to you if I explored the literature on rioting in a bit more depth. It seems many of you have a keen interest in the subject of riots, and as some of you pointed out, they’re not a phenomenon unique to France, even if they’re more common here. They seem to be rising in frequency around the world. It might be useful to ask why.

So I thought I’d take a few more days with this topic so best to think the problem through carefully. In that spirit, today’s newsletter asks: What exactly is a riot? How does it differ from other crimes or acts of violence? What, if anything, causes a riot?

Tomorrow, we’ll look at the literature on the prevention of riots and ask how to stop them when they happen despite your best efforts to prevent them. Is there a way for the police and government to respond that minimizes damage and loss of life? Does responding in an effective way reduce the odds that your non-rioti…