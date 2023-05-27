Until very recently, machines didn’t converse with humans, and neither did animals, beyond the odd snort or grunt. Our species, and only our species, used complex language. But we’ve now built a machine that can converse with us. Most of us, in most contexts, would find it difficult to distinguish its output from that of another human.

What on earth does this mean?

It’s hard for me—as it clearly is for everyone—to figure out how to make sense of this. How significant is this, really? What does it represent? How much will it change the world? How promising is it? How dangerous? What can we reasonably predict will happen next? How do we distinguish between reality and hype?

Having now spent a number of sleepless nights thinking about it, I’ve concluded it would be easier for me to say what isn’t true about ChatGPT, or what can’t be true, than to make affirmative statements about its capabilities and significance. And perhaps that’s good enough. Perhaps, through a process of elimination,…