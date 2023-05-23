This didn’t happen.

Yesterday morning, an AI-generated image of an explosion at the Pentagon went viral on social media. Multiple news sources reported it as real—including Russia Today and a blue-checked account on Twitter that claimed to be Bloomberg, but wasn’t. (Another Musk-policy triumph.) The S&P 500 briefly plummeted.

As you may have noticed, I’ve been taking a short break, this for two reasons. The first is that one of my oldest and dearest friends is in Paris for a few days, and she and I so rarely see each other that I want to make the most of every minute she’s here. The second is that I realized—quite a bit later than I should have, really—that no story in the world could be more important than the ongoing revolution in AI.

It makes no sense for CG to ignore this, given it’s not only the most important story in the world, but very likely the most important story of the century, possibly the most important of the millennium, and maybe even the most important in the history of our planet. I realized we needed to write about this—and write quite a bit, at that—which meant I need to learn about it.

The topic is new to me, so it’s taking me a few days—and a few days is all it took to persuade me the release of ChatGPT4 is an event on a par with the detonation of the first atomic weapon. It’s “just” a stochastic parrot in the same way that Little Boy and Fat Man were “just” explosive devices.

To judge from the quality of recent Congressional hearings on the topic, however, our legislators haven’t a clue what we’re confronting and are in no way inclined to control it—or capable of it, which means Sam Altman is now the most powerful man in the world and our future is in his hands. That marks a rather significant change to the way we govern ourselves, which alone would be worthy of more than a few days’ thought here at CG.

We’ll be discussing this, from many angles, in the coming week. For today, I’ll share my reading list with you. Would you like to read it with me? I know some of you are already intimately familiar with this body of thought, but I assume that many of you, like me, are approaching this as novices. I promise you that learning the basics will be well worth the investment of your time: I haven’t studied anything with such interest in a long time.

If we all get up to speed, it will give us the chance to have a much more interesting conversation about this in the coming week. Without understanding at least as much as I’ve suggested here, I think it’s all but impossible to assess what we’re now hearing about it. The senators and journalists who’ve been interviewing Sam Altman recently have clearly been unprepared. (After spending a week studying this, I’m far more prepared than the US Senate was, which infuriates me. Don’t they have staff to prepare them for these things? Why didn’t they do the minimum amount of reading required to hold such significant hearings? It’s their job, for God’s sake.)

Our tech companies shouldn’t be allowed to evade scrutiny because no one’s willing to spend a few hours figuring out what they’re doing—especially because there’s a non-trivial chance they’re going to kill us all—but they are, anyway.