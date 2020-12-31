An Israeli Perspective

By Judith Levy, Ra’anana

I read your conversation with your friend Arun with great interest. One point: Israel evacuated Gaza in 2005. It sounds a bit silly (especially in the course of such a knowledgeable discussion) to draw an analogy between the Moroccan occupation of Western Sahara and the Israeli occupation of the West Bank/Gaza. Say what you will about the West Bank (where the analogy is also somewhat strained, as you noted), but we’ve been out of Gaza for 15 years. We might as well never have left, as most people on Earth are stoutly convinced we’re still there.

I was also struck by the dismissiveness you both expressed toward the recent rapprochements between Israel and the four (four!) Arab states. I’m seeing this here in Israel as well to a certain extent, and it’s an interesting phenomenon. I’d argue that these rapprochements are in fact highly significant and should be acknowledged as such; and also that the somewhat sniffy dismissal they’ve been give…