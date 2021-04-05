By Gabriel Mitchell, Judith Levy, and the Cosmopolitan Globalists

This is Part IV of an endless series

Israel has held four elections, with a fifth likely to come, in less than two years. Why exactly is Israel holding elections all the time? What difference, if any, did the most recent one make?

Elections here are based on nationwide proportional representation. To lead the government, a candidate must assemble a majority coalition—usually, a multiparty coalition; sometimes a complicated one—of at least 61 lawmakers. If no candidate can assemble a coalition, there must be another election. In 2019, this happened twice.

The unusual series of elections highlights a flaw in a parliamentary democracy; to wit, it gives disproportionate power to small parties who find themselves in the position of kingmaker. The most recent election, on March 23, illustrates this in a particularly dramatic way.

The results of the fourth election were as inconclusive as the first, second, and third. The serial …