Uri Buri

From Claire—Today you’ll be receiving more than one newsletter. Owing to what Substack called a network error, yesterday’s newsletter wasn’t despatched until today. I don’t know why, but the problem seems to have resolved itself. Since we’re sending out two newsletters today, I couldn’t see any reason not to send a third. This one has nothing to do with Energy Week.

You may recall that our special correspondent to the Cosmopolitan Globalist in Israel, Judith Levy, is also my very dear friend. Here are a few videos of us together, taken ten years ago when we went on a road trip in Israel, during which we parenthetically did some journalism.

In the video below, we’re en route to Abu Ghosh, an Arab-Israeli village about ten kilometers west of Jerusalem, famous for its culinary delights. Judith took me there so we could sample the hummus, but also so I could speak to people such as the gentleman featured in the videos below, Ibrahim. I don’t speak Hebrew or Arabic, so Judith trans…