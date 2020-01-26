I know I’ve been a bit quiet. You may be wondering where I’ve been. Perhaps, you’ve thought, I’m off doing something exciting and glamorous? Surely the author of an invariably interesting newsletter does invariably interesting things in her spare time?

…. could she be trekking across the Sahara? That would explain why she’s been out of touch, wouldn’t it? Yep, I’ll bet that’s where she is: the only place in the world without Internet access. A brilliant blue turban wrapped around her head, Claire must be sheltering from the sun under an acacia tree, squinting across the endless shifting sand dunes, taking notes about her invariably interesting life for her invariably interesting newsletter. Doesn’t that sound like the kind of glamorous and exciting thing Claire must do in her spare time? That would completely explain why we haven’t heard from her. Wow, I can’t wait to read her upcoming missive about the complex security situation in the G5 Sahel! That will be worth the wait!