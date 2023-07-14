NATO

If you watched the Vilnius Summit forum, you may have noticed that the gathering took an awkward turn. The first day saw a public spat between Zelensky and NATO leaders, with both using the kind of language that diplomats call “regrettable.” By the second day, the unpleasantness had been resolved, or papered over, and everyone smiled for the cameras.

Unless you’ve been closely following the debate about Ukraine’s NATO accession, it may not have been clear to you what this was about, or why Jake Sullivan felt it appropriate publicly to lecture a Ukrainian anti-corruption activist about her ingratitude. It’s not fully clear to me, either. I assume that behind the scenes, things to which we’ve not been made privy transpired. But I can at least explain the context, which might help.