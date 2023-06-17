Beyond Ripley
Adam Garfinkle explores the Age of Spectacle, artificial intelligence, and the politics of the unreal.
Claire—the essay below concludes The Age of Spectacle, a précis of a yet-unpublished book by Adam Garfinkle. Read the first three parts here:
Connecting the dots of American political dysfunction. A spectacle mentality has come to dominate our cognition and our political culture.
Spectacle defined and illustrated. It is associated with a distinct cognitive state. For many of us, this state has become our default setting.
The neuroscience of the Spectocracy. It has identifiable neurobiological correlates, and these are induced by our ubiquitous technology.