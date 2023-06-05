Princes of the Realm
Political power in the Western world is moving from classical to corporate institutions. Part II of an interview with David Berlinski.
Claire—the news from Ukraine today looks to be huge. Tomorrow we’ll take a break from AI to catch up on that and other news of global import. But I wanted to share with you, first, the next installment of my exchange about the import of AI with my father, then to reply to a few of your emails and comments.
“Does anyone on earth imagine that Congress still has the power to control Open AI, Google, Microsoft, or Apple? They are far more powerful than Standard Oil ever was; and the tools that Congress might bring to bear are about as effective as a paper fan waved in front of a speeding bullet.”
David Berlinski interview, Part II
Meanwhile, here’s more of my exchange with my father. Here was his appraisal of the state of AI research in 2018. This is from his essay, Godzooks.
I am as eager as the next man to see Facebook become Vishnu, but I do not expect to see it any time soon. It is by no means clear that computers are in 2017 any more intelligent than they were in …