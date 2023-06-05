Claire—the news from Ukraine today looks to be huge. Tomorrow we’ll take a break from AI to catch up on that and other news of global import. But I wanted to share with you, first, the next installment of my exchange about the import of AI with my father, then to reply to a few of your emails and comments.

“Does anyone on earth imagine that Congress still has the power to control Open AI, Google, Microsoft, or Apple? They are far more powerful than Standard Oil ever was; and the tools that Congress might bring to bear are about as effective as a paper fan waved in front of a speeding bullet.”

David Berlinski interview, Part II

Meanwhile, here’s more of my exchange with my father. Here was his appraisal of the state of AI research in 2018. This is from his essay, Godzooks.