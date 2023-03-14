On invading Mexico
Authorizing the use of American military force in Mexico is insane.
We’ve got excellent articles on the boil for you this week, including some by new writers—you’ll love them. But before launching into this week of excellent reading, we’ll look at an issue that’s greatly vexing me but is, strangely, barely in the news.
I’ve included a few questions along the way because I’m curious to know what you think. It’s not a quiz. In some cases, I haven’t yet made up my own mind. I’m just genuinely wondering what you make of this.
Feel free, as always, to elaborate on your replies in the comment section.