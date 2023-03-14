Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel posting selfies.

We’ve got excellent articles on the boil for you this week, including some by new writers—you’ll love them. But before launching into this week of excellent reading, we’ll look at an issue that’s greatly vexing me but is, strangely, barely in the news.

I’ve included a few questions along the way because I’m curious to know what you think. It’s not a quiz. In some cases, I haven’t yet made up my own mind. I’m just genuinely wondering what you make of this.

Feel free, as always, to elaborate on your replies in the comment section.