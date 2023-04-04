Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have protested a sweeping reconstruction of the country’s judiciary. Photo: Judith Levy

In response to Judith Levy’s remarks about the protests in Israel, readers had a request and a criticism. The request: “It would be nice if we got an explainer on what the proposed law says, what the current problems of the judiciary are, and then we could better understand how this exercise of unbridled democracy is undemocratic.”

The criticism: “As soon as I hit the label ‘racist’ I stopped reading. What comes after cannot be considered fair-minded. Make a case, don’t throw out labels.”