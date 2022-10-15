The OG. Marble sculpture by Andrea di Pietro di Marco Ferrucci, c. 1512–14; in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Part I: Introduction

Part II: The Demos, the Ochlos, and the People’s Will

Welcome! I’m afraid we had to put this behind the paywall—as Dr. Johnson reminds us, no man but a blockhead ever wrote except for money.

That said, we’ve taken the paywall off of the introduction to this series on the New Caesarism—the political trend that defines our century. That should give you a good sense of whether you’d find it valuable to subscribe.

If you’re tremendously eager to read it but just can’t afford it right now, there’s good news. One of our generous subscribers has donated two subscriptions for worthy readers. Tell us why you’d like it and one of those subscriptions could be yours:

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Countries may be afflicted with Caesarism in different ways and to different degrees. Some countries, such as the UK, have had a fli…