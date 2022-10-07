Tactical nukes and Armageddon
Instead of emulating Kennedy's example, we have opted for something untried and uncertain.
By Joshua Treviño
The President of the United States, according to multiple outlets, told a Democratic fundraising event in New York last night that we are in a moment comparable to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. I’ll let big media deliver the direct quote:
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