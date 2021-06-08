Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice.

From what I’ve tasted of desire—

William Perry, who served as Jimmy Carter’s undersecretary of defense, recalls that he was sleeping soundly on the night, in 1979, when he got the phone call. “When I picked up the phone, the voice on the other end identified himself as the watch officer for the North American Air Defense Command. The first thing he said to me was that his computers were showing two hundred nuclear missiles on their way from the Soviet Union to the United States. And for one horrifying moment, I believed we were about to witness the end of civilization.

“I can’t really put to words to it. I was—I was stunned. I was just completely stunned.”

This wasn’t the first call the watch officer had made. When the alert first came in, he had contacted the White House. Because the call came in the middle of the night, it went to Carter’s national security advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski.

It was the height of the Cold War. When Brzezin…