Tomorrow, Vivek, Monique, Dina, and I plan to record a podcast discussing right-wing populism. I thought that in advance of this, it might be worth updating a few of the essays I published here when I inaugurated this newsletter, before it became the Cosmopolitan Globalist.

New readers may not know this, but I’d originally conceived of this newsletter as a vehicle for serializing a book I’d written in the wake of Trump’s election. I had written it in a flood of emotion; I wanted to offer other Americans a perspective on Trump that most of them, I suspected, wouldn’t have.