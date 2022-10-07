The New Caesars, Part I
An introduction to the political trend that defines our age.
Tomorrow, Vivek, Monique, Dina, and I plan to record a podcast discussing right-wing populism. I thought that in advance of this, it might be worth updating a few of the essays I published here when I inaugurated this newsletter, before it became the Cosmopolitan Globalist.
New readers may not know this, but I’d originally conceived of this newsletter as a vehicle for serializing a book I’d written in the wake of Trump’s election. I had written it in a flood of emotion; I wanted to offer other Americans a perspective on Trump that most of them, I suspected, wouldn’t have.
For these are inherent in plebiscitarian Caesarism, or so-called “Caesarian democracy,” with its direct appeal to the masses: demagogical slogans; disregard of legality in spite of a professed guardianship of law and order; contempt of political parties and the parliamentary system, of the educated classes and their values; blandishments and vague, contradictory promises for all and sundry; militarism; gigantic, blata…