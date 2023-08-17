Our Best EssaysRamaswamy's X TelegramThe Ukraine War, Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Part III.Claire BerlinskiAug 17, 2023∙ Paid422910ShareNatalia Antonova: “People laugh when I tell them that Russia wants Alaska. And yet they have a popular pop song that mentions this and they’ll belt it out at parties. Destabilization and partition of the United States is an eventual goal. Ukraine is a test case.”Preface: Then and NowPart I: The Unlikely Hero and the CharlatanPart II: “For every problem, there is a solution that is simple, neat, and wrong.”Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext