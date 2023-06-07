With every hour, water from a lake the size of greater London destroys another Ukrainian city. The flood will leave hundreds of thousands without access to drinking water. It will swamp a massive area of agricultural land. A vastly larger area will be deprived of irrigation and will soon be arid and barren. Homes are drifting down the river. So are dead bodies, of people and animals. So are landmines, covered with silt, making them harder to see.