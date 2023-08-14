Read Part I of this essay here first.

Until recently, I would have thought Vivek Ramaswamy too insignificant to be worth remark. But if recent polls are to be taken seriously—there’s reason to wonder—he’s now the GOP frontrunner.

The frontrunner?

Yes, if you assume that between now and Iowa, GOP voters will reconsider the wisdom of electing a man who will have to govern from a federal penitentiary. Or if you assume that Donald Trump has an imminent appointment in Samarra. Apart from Chris Christie, all of the other candidates do appear to be assuming this, because otherwise, their campaigns make no sense—unless they’re all running for the vice presidency, or running to help them transition to new careers as cable news hosts. Christie is the only one running against Trump, who remains the prohibitive frontrunner.

Smart money says Ramaswamy is a momentary distraction, like Andrew Yang, and when it truly dawns on the MAGA base that Ramaswamy worships cows, that will be that. (Videos of Ra…