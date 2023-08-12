I’ve spent the day writing a few remarks—more than a few—about Vivek Ramaswamy’s extraordinarily bad foreign policy proposals. I haven’t finished them, but I thought I’d send this to you first. I think you’ll find it fascinating. Do you find it as striking as I do to see how much the new America First movement resembles the old?

I would guess that the vast majority of Americans who now echo these sentiments literally have no idea that there was such a thing as the America First Committee, or why it’s associated with shame and ignominy. They think they’re the first Americans to find that slogan compelling. Yet they know. At some pre-verbal level, they know.

It can’t be a coincidence, can it?

I find this fascinating, this process by which ideas go dormant for generations and then come back to life. How does this happen? We don’t understand the mechanism, but clearly it does happen.

Read this and tell me if you find it as striking as I do.

I’ll send the rest of my thoughts tomorrow.