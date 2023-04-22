Claire—when I’m back in Paris tomorrow morning, I’ll sift through my memories and thoughts about Senegal and write about this wonderful week. We’re leaving with a real soft spot for this country.

Although the subject of Ken Opalo’s essay today is the Chinese-American competition for influence in Africa, I’ve seen hardly a trace of either country’s influence in Dakar. France, clearly, is the country that influences Senegal—although this is very much a matter of controversy and ill-feeling here. But for all the mixed emotions the Senegalese may now have about France, the French have left an indelible mark, and the Senegalese are French despite themselves. We’ve spoken French to everyone all week (none of us can make ourselves understood in Wollof, although I think I’ve now mastered “Thank you”) and everyone speaks French to us. I’ll write about all of this soon, but for now, here are a few photos to give you a sense of what this cultural mélange looks like: