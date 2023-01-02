I appreciate that generally, magazines publish lists like this at the end of the old year, not the beginning of the new one. But to tell the truth, I just plumb forgot to do this. And yesterday, when I remembered, I was so excited about sharing my Pop’s interview with you that I couldn’t make myself wait another day.

So, better late than never, here’s the Best of the 2022 Cosmopolitan Globalist. I have to say, as I looked through the past year’s worth of articles, I was surprised— and proud. I didn’t realize we’d published so many good articles this year. Future historians, I think, would find the Cosmopolitan Globalist an excellent chronicle of the year 2022. They would understand the causes and the effects of the past year’s world-shattering events, and they would have a good sense of what it felt like to live through them. I was really pleased to see how good CG was this past year, actually. I don’t know why I didn’t realize it. Probably because the moment after I hit “publish” on a…