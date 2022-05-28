This is the Cosmopolitan Globalist magazine . Read on to learn what’s in the magazine and the difference between the magazine and the newsletter.

🎁 Announcement: We have five free subscriptions to give away thanks to the generosity of one of our favorite readers, Michael Greenspan. If you’d like to subscribe to CG but you’re strapped for cash, send us an email. We know we have readers in parts of the world where the local economy is collapsing and the price of a subscription would be more than a typical student, say, could afford. If this describes you, Mr. Greenspan did you a solid.

🏫 Another one of our favorite readers, Paul Janos, sent us what we thought a cunning suggestion. He reminded us that lots of high schools have activities like the Junior World of Affairs Councils or the Model United Nations, and suggested we send free subscriptions to as many classrooms as we could find: “I predict that, over a few short years, a small subset of these budding Cosmopolites will be subscrib…