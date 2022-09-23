Vivek Y. Kelkar, Mumbai

Just two days before the September 15 meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, the Chinese government’s mouthpiece, Global Times, announced that Xi Jinping’s presence at the meeting—his first foreign trip since the pandemic began—would “inject more Chinese wisdom” into the SCO, which remained “cohesive and attractive to potential new members.”

Until last week, the SCO was an eight-member group comprising China, India, Russia, Pakistan, and the Central Asian republics of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. When the meeting concluded, Chinese “wisdom” and the attractiveness of the region were apparent: Iran signed on as a full member. Turkey, hitherto a special invitee, formally expressed an interest in full membership.

China’s promise of money, know-how, and investment in infrastructure and trade across the region seems momentous. Slowly but surely, China is leveraging its Belt and Road Initiative to make Beijing central to …