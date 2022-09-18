This is the third part of what is now a four-part series. (I spent two days trying to compress the final part into a single newsletter, then gave it up as a bad job.)

Note for those only now tuning in: We’ve been discussing a video in which the geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan predicts, among other things, China’s collapse within the coming decade, the world’s imminent deglobalization, and an attendant economic catastrophe so significant that billions of people in the developing world will perish of famine. Here are the earlier parts of the discussion:

I also wrote about Peter Zeihan in an earlier instantiation of this newsletter:

If you’re really impatient, here’s my answer: Yes, I do think he’s on the right track. I don’t necessarily think he’s right, but the points he raises are both interesting and insufficiently appreciated.