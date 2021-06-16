Some time ago, having noticed on Twitter my interest in global catastrophic risks, a research professor at the Astronomical Observatory of Belgrade named Milan M. Ćirković sent me a copy of a book he had edited together with Nick Bostrom, the founding director of Oxford’s Future of Humanity Institute, titled Global Catastrophic Risks. Its twenty-two chapters treat almost as many risks, including some that had never occurred to me.

Ćirković and Bostrom define a global catastrophe as one that causes ten million deaths or US$10 trillion in damages. It is difficult to offer a precise appraisal of the odds of such catastrophes, but many of these scenarios are more likely than we’d prefer to think. Indeed, we’d prefer not to think about them at all. When we’re forced to do so, we think about them in an irrational way.

We’re highly prone to a particular set of cognitive biases when we think about these kinds of risks. Some are biases that afflict us in thinking about many other problems. Some…