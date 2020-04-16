Waiting for Colonel Tharp

Be seated.

LtCol Tharp will address us presently.

His deadline is tomorrow. Sunday, at the latest.

Meanwhile, I’ve got to keep you entertained—morale matters when you’re in lockdown—so while LtCol Tharp works on his reply, I’ll answer some of your questions.

Some of you asked about Europe’s response to the pandemic, and which elected officials in Europe should resign according to the criteria I proposed in my last newsletter.

But today, I let’s ask an even more pertinent question:

Should Claire resign?

Argument:

Journalists, political forecasters, and newsletter writers should be held to a “reasonable pundit” standard analogous to the “reasonable elected official” standard. If they fail to forecast the future with the same degree of care, knowledge, experience, fair-mindedness, and awareness as a hypothetical “reasonable pundit,” readers should relieve them of their responsibilities at the first available occasion.



Resolved: